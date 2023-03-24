Stocks rise on bargain hunting

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Thursday as bargain hunters took floor to sweep shares mainly of IT shares that slid in recent tradings.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 8.66 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 6,215 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 0.75 points or 0.05 per cent to 1,353.





The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 2.58 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 2,218.







The DSE turnover slid to Tk 286 crore from Wednesday's turnover of Tk 328 crore.





Of the issues traded, 74 advanced, 24 declined, and 205 did not see any price movement. The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Eastern Housing, RD Food, Shinepukur Ceramics, BSC, Rupali Life Insurance, Al-Haj� Textiles, Genex Infosys, Fine Foods and Olympic Industries.





Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Legacy Footwear, Samata Leather, Haqqani Pulp, ISN, GQ Ballpen, Eastern Housing, Sinobangla Industries, Sea Pearl Beach, Shamrita Hospital and Prime Islami Life Insurance.





Top 10 decliners are: Bengal Windsor, Orion Infusion, Delta Life Insurance, Jute Spinners, Oimax Electrode, RSRM Steel, Union Insurance, Hawa Well Textile, Mercantile Bank and Asia Pacific J Insurance.





At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 24 points. 42 of the 115 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of eight has decreased and the price of 65 has remained unchanged. Tk 12 Crore was traded on Thursday.