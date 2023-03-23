Video
Section Officer Recruitment At DU

VC office triggers controversy

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Tausiful Islam

A section officer has been recruited at the Vice-Chancellor's office of Dhaka University (DU) allegedly not fulfilling the requirements, detailed in a circular published in an english daily on August 22 last year.

According to the circular, a candidate must have at least five years' experience in administration or related service, along with other prerequisites.

But the university administration recruited Nipo Islam Tonne, former President of Shamsun Nahar Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and also former Member of DU Central Students' Union (DUCSU), who could not fill-up the aforementioned requirement, said sources.

Under the Article 5 (c) of the BCL constitution, any student who is either married or engaged in trade or business or service shall be disqualified to hold any post in the party.

But Tonne was an active student politician till the expiry of the DUCSU tenure on June 22 in 2020.
Since the end of her involvement in the student politics in 2020', it showed that she did not get time to experience five years in any service.     

Talking to this correspondent, Tonne refused to reply to the questions such as for which organisation she worked for (As 5 years' experience) and if the Chhatra League permitted her to maintain both the politics and 'full-time' job side by side.

Tonne only said that she applied for the post maintaining and fulfilling all the requirements and added, "I need to take permission from the Vice-Chancellor to talk about the matter."

Talking to several Chhatra League leaders, it is learnt that she would not be given a berth in the committee or in the DUCSU if she was involved in any full-time service at that time.

Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of DU branch Chhatra League and also a former DUCSU member, told The Daily Observer that students may be involved in small earning sources such as tuition or usual student initiatives to manage his or her daily costs.

"But we do not allow a full-time job holder in the student politics," he added.

DU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad was the Chairman of the selection board in the recruitment.

Prof Samad said after her selection by the five-member board, the recruitment process was finalised in the syndicate which was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Contacted, DU VC and also Chairman of the Syndicate Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman acknowledged that there might be a 'gap'.

"In a job worth 9th grade, experience is not generally wanted. Experience is needed during promotion. It would be better if we could relax the requirements, described in the circular," Prof Akhraruzzaman added.

He thinks that experience should not be demanded in fresh recruitment.

However, a high official of the university told this correspondent that the Vice-Chancellor himself 'requested' to recruit Tonne in that position even though she was 'disqualified' to apply for the post, as per the circular.


