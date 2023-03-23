FM joins 3-day UN confce on global water

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined a three-day conference in New York to discuss the global water situation and the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The United Nations is convening the conference for the first time to ensure that human rights and water defenders be placed at the core of the discussions during the conference on water in nearly five decades, an UN release said.



"Water should be managed as a common good, not a commodity," UN experts said on Tuesday.



"The human rights to water and sanitation are clear illustrations of the indivisibility, interrelatedness and interdependence of human rights and are vital for achieving an adequate standard of living," said the UN experts in a statement issued hours ahead of the UN 2023 Water Conference (March 22-24).



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on March 16 told journalists at the weekly media briefing at the Ministry that the Foreign Minister will highlight Bangladesh's rights of having water as a lower riparian country as well as the impacts of climate change and seek the support of the international community in UN water conference.



"Bangladesh will highlight the basin-wide water management of the international rivers. It will focus that proper water management will be a major determinant of regional and international cooperation, peace and security," she added.



Whether looking at physical security of women and girls, discrimination against indigenous peoples, peasants, minorities or to the human rights to health, adequate housing, a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, education, and many others, all are intimately linked to water and sanitation, according to the UN paper.



"We welcome the efforts by the United Nations, Member States, right-holders and other stakeholders from all parts of the world to gather in New York and work together for advancing the global water agenda," said the UN experts.



"Water is a human right. It needs to be managed as a common good. Considering water as a commodity or a business opportunity will leave behind those that cannot access or afford the market prices," experts said.



"We reiterate our hope that the UN 2030 Water Conference will be the beginning of a genuine and long-term collaborative agenda to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 and promote and protect human rights by putting water rights defenders and rights-holders at the center of all decision-making processes at international, national and local level," said the experts.



The experts are Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; Marcos Orellana, Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights; Olivier De Schutter, Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights; David R. Boyd, Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment; Ian Fry, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Jose Francisco Cali Tzay, Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples; Balakrishan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing; Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the right to food; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression; Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues; Dorothy Estrada Tanck (Chair), Elizabeth Broderick, Ivana Rada?i?, Meskerem Geset Techane and Melissa Upreti: Working Group on discrimination against women and girls.

