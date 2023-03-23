Arav Khan may have fled Dubai



Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan might have fled from United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday. Arav Khan is the accused in a case filed over the murder of Special Branch Police Inspector Mamun Imran Khan.



The police said they succeeded in issuing a red notice against Arav Khan through Interpol.



Arav Khan made the statement earlier in a Facebook live video "I have US green card, and also have Canadian passport. But I did not run away. Many suggested me to go into hiding, But I did not."



Rabiul Islam, who is known as gold trader in Dubai. Arav Khan might have fled from the UAE. His Facebbok account and other digital platforms were inactive in last 24 hours, according to sources.



Police officials believe it will not be easy to extradite Arav Khan from Dubai of the UAE even if a red notice is issued against him.



Bangladesh has a convicted prisoner exchange agreement with the UAE. Therefore, the UAE has an obligation to return a convicted criminal living in the country. However, it is possible to bring anybody back by providing the details of the person even if he is not convicted in any case.



On July 8 in 2018, SB Inspector Mamun Imran Khan was murdered in a house in the capital's Banani. The next day, his body was packed in a sack and taken to a forest at Ulukhola in Gazipur, doused in petrol and set on fire.



The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet against 10 people, including Rabiul and Suraiya on March 31 in 2019.



Police officials said Rabiul fled to India after Mamun was killed and got married there. He made an Indian passport with fake names and addresses. His passport bears the name Arav Khan. With this passport, he moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Now, he is a big gold trader in Dubai.



'Arav Jewellers' owned by him was inaugurated in Dubai last week. A number of stars, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joined the event. Arav Khan came to the limelight following the event.



Suraiya wife of Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan in her deposition said a flat was rented in Banani for sex trade. Sawapan, Didar, Mizan and Sarwar were assigned in various activities, including surveillance. She would go to the flat every one or two days apart to collect money of sex trade. Arav Khan came to Bangladesh twice despite arrest warrant against him.



There are 62 Bangladeshis in the list of Interpol's 'red notice'. However, there is no mention of Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who is accused in a case filed over the killing of a police inspector, in the list.



Now the police will try to bring Rabiul back to the country with the help of the Interpol. The police also said that Rabiul alias Arav is staying in Dubai at the moment.



However, it was not possible to get any confirmation from the Interpol regarding the issuance of red notice against Arav Khan.



A source at the police headquarters told the Daily Observer that there are two ways to bring a criminal back to the country from abroad. The first one is diplomatic efforts. And the second one is push back where a country sends an absconding back to his or her country on its own initiatives.



The person further said the diplomatic process involves the mutual understanding between the two countries. In this case, the criminal can be brought back even if there is no extradition treaty between the two countries.



In October 2021, he opened a company in Dubai together with his wife and a local resident named Hamda Ali Hatim Ali Albalooshir. On October 31, he acquired a resident identity card which expires on October 30 of next year, according to media reports.



