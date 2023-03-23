Ramadan begins tomorrow

Muslims in Bangladesh will begin fasting from dawn to dusk for the month of Ramadan on Friday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date on Wednesday as the crescent moon for the holy month was not sighted.



Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle-Eastern countries will start fasting on Thursday after failing to sight the moon.



Typically, Ramadan starts in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Muslims will offer Taraweeh prayers after Isha prayers on Thursday ahead of the first day of Ramadan. bdnews24.com



