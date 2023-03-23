27 AL leaders seek party nomination

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 22: The by-election of Chattogram-8 constituency of Jatiya Sangshad will be held on April 27. The seat has been vacated after death of Moslem Uddin who was also the President of Chatogram South District unit of Awami League.



A total of 27 aspirants have collected nomination form party office from March 20 to 22. They have submitted the forms to the party office on Wednesday afternoon, Biplba Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League told the Daily Observer.



Of them, former CDA Chairman and City AL treasurer Abdus Salam, Selina Khan wife of former MP Mainuddin Khan Bada, Haider Ali Chowdhury, Barrister Monwar Hussain, Sukumar Chowdhury, ATM Ali Riaz Khan, S M Kafiluddin, M Khurshed Alam, Jahedul Huq, Saiful Islam, Ashek Rasul Khan, Jahur Chowdhury, Mansur Alam, Shirin Ahmed wife of late MP Muslemuddin Ahmed, Noman Al Mahmud, Bijoy Kumar Chowdhury, Abu Taher, Kafiluddin Khan, M Mustafizur Rahman, M Emran, Saifuddin Ahmed Rabi, SM Abul Kalam, Abdul Kader Sujan, Nurul Islam, Ahmed Faisal Chowdhury, Mahbubur Rahman and Arshedul Alam.



The nomination board of AL will finalise it on March 25, Biplab Barua said.



The Election Commission has set April 27 for the by-poll for the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat. The seat has been constituted with Boalkhali-Chandgaon, which fell vacant after the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed.



The EC finalised the schedule in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam shared the details with the media.



Those intending to run must submit their nomination documents by March 27. The EC will scrutinise the papers on March 29. The last date to withdrawal of nominations is April 5. Symbols will be allocated on April 6. The election will be held on April 27.



The voting will continue from 8:00am to 4:00pm using the electronic voting machines (EVM) without a break. No CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the poll, said the EC secretary.



A Chattogram regional election officer will work as the returning officer for the poll, he said. The voting will be done using EVMs, but no CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the election

Meanwhile, Moslem Uddin Ahmed died on February 5. The Parliament Secretariat announced his seat vacant as per the rules.



Earlier, the same Chattogram constituency went for a by-poll during the term of the current parliament.



In 2018, Moinuddin Khan Badal, a leftist leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JSD, won the seat. He died on November 7 in 2019, and an election was scheduled.



MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed bagged the seat in the by-poll on January 13 in 2020 and took his seat in parliament. Following his death, another by-poll is scheduled with a year left of the current parliament's term.



With the announcement of by-polls of the seat, a dozen of local Awmai League leaders are aspirants for the MP post of the constituency. But the President of Awami League and the Prime Minister reserved the capacity to select any one for nomination.



