Govt reduces cost by Tk 11,725, extends registration to Mar 27

The government has reduced the cost of Hajj package by Tk 11,725 and has also extended the deadline for Hajj registration by six more days to March 27.



At the same time, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has also asked the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) to reduce the same amount for private packages.



With this readjustment the government management Hajj package will cost Tk 671,290 and Tk 660,893 will be under private management packages.



According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday said that the decision was taken following the Saudi government decreasing the hajj expenses by 413 Riyal.



Those who have already registered for Hajj can get the refund from Dhaka Hajj office, reads a press release of the Religious Affairs Ministry.



Earlier in February 1, the government announced the Hajj package fixing Tk 6,83,018 for each pilgrim under the state arrangement, while the HAAB on February 2 announced Tk 672,618 under private agencies arrangement.



"Normally Hajj package under the government management includes food cost and this money was returned to pilgrims before boarding the hajj flight and food cost was fixed at Tk 35,000 this year," Deputy Secretary (Hajj) of the Religious Affairs Ministry Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen told this correspondent.



He, however, said that pilgrims registered under the government management will be returned the food cost while hajj agencies manage food issues for pilgrims registered under the private management.



The government has also extended the deadline for hajj registration by six more days to March 27 from March 21, he added.



With the latest development, deadline for registration was extended for the fifth time.



The government signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over hajj on January 9.



Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi government - paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.



According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 1,12,198 can go under private management.



Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent passengers while Saudia and Flynas Airlines will carry 50 per cent passengers.



The first Hajj flight Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG 3001) will leave Dhaka for Jeddah on May 21.

According to Hajj registration portal, 11,604 people are still left to register their names to perform Hajj this year. Of them, 5,173 are under government arrangement, while 6,431 are under private management.



