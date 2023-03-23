Dhaka-Thimphu sign movement of traffic accord  

Bangladesh and Bhutan signed an agreement on Wednesday on the movement of traffic in transit (for movement of goods to and from Bhutan) in Thimphu, capital of Bhutan.



Following the signing, Bhutan will enjoy transit facilities at nine customs points of the land, rail, air and river routes in Bangladesh. In return, Bhutan would allow Bangladesh to use its eight transit routes for the export and import of goods.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi signed the agreement on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.



As per the agreement, Bhutan would be able to use Chilmari, Nakugaon, Noonkhawa, Haluaghat, Daikhawa, Banglabandha, Burimari, Tamabil and Narayanganj as the transit points.



On Bhutanese side, Bangladesh would be allowed to use Samdrup Jongkhar, Gelephu, Phuentshogling, Samtse, Pelzomthang (Nganglam), Gomtu (Phuentshogpelri), Paro International Airport and Gelephu Airport.



However, the transit charge has been set at Tk 30 per chalan, and fees for transshipment have been fixed at Tk 20 per tonne.



Charges for security have been set at Tk 100 per tonne, escort Tk 50 per tonne, and other administrative charges Tk 100 per tonne. Container scanning fee has been set at Tk 254 per container for existing Indian transit.



"This landmark agreement is expected to facilitate trade and commerce between the two countries for shared prosperity," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs release said.



Road routes include Samtse/Gomtu/Phuentshogling-Burimari-Rangpur-Bogura-Hatikamrul-Dhaka-Chattogram or Chattogram-Dhaka-Hatikamrul-Bogura-Rangpur-Burimari-Samtse/Gomtu/ Phuentshogling/ Gelephu.



Another designated transit road route would be Samtse/Gomtu/Phuentshogling/Gelephu-Phulbari-Banglabandha-Rangpur-Bogra-Hatikamrul-Dhaka-Chattogram.



Rail routes would be Mongla-Khulna-Nawapara-Jashore-Bheramara-Ishordi-Santahar-Parbotipur-Sylhet-Chilahati-Samtse/Gomtu/ Phuentshogling/ Gelephu or Chattogram-Laksam-Cumilla-Akaura-Dhaka-Sirajgaj-Bogra-Kaunia-Lalmonirhat-Burimari-Samtse/Gomtu/ Phuentshogling/Gelephu.



Another rail route is Samtse/Gomtu/ Phuentshogling/Gelephu-Chilahati-Syedpur-Parbotipur-Shantahar-Ishwardi-Bheramara-Jashore-Nawapara-Khulna-Mongla.



Chattogram-Laksam-Cumilla-Akaura-Dhaka-Sirajganj-Bogura-Kaunia-Lalmonirhat-Burimari-Samtse/Gomtu/Phuentshogling/Gelephu Samtse/Gomtu/Phuentshogling/Gelephu-Burimari-Lalmonirhat-Kaunia-Bogra-Sirajganj-Dhaka-Akhaura-Cumilla-Laksam-Chattogram.



Initially, the transit facilities are unlikely to be a win-win situation as Bhutanese traders would reach the Indian market and onward, he said, but it would give a positive message to the international community about Bangladesh's approach towards trade liberalisation.



Earlier in October 2018, Bangladesh and India signed the 'Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla seaports for movement of goods to and from India' mainly to provide transshipment facilities to India for carrying goods to its Northeastern states using the Bangladeshi ports.



Under the latest agreements with Bhutan, both the countries will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to use the transit facilities. Customs would fix specific fees of documents, lock, scanner and others for using the transit.



However, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will have to issue Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) detailing the procedures for goods movement through using the transit routes.



The NBR may set the transit fees for Bhutan as per the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.



The agreement said the transit country reserves its rights to amend or modify the designated transit routes and types of vehicles for plying through any designated routes in consultation with the contracting party any time it deems necessary.



Under the agreement, river routes would be covered by memorandum of understanding (MoU) on use of inland waterways for transportation of goods under bilateral trade and transit cargo between Bangladesh and Bhutan. Air routes would be covered by air services agreement and MoUs signed between the two countries, the agreement said.



