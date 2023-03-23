Seven more districts declared homeless, landless-free

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday handed over 39,365 houses among the homeless and landless people across the country being connected with three upazilas --Gowainghat of Sylhet, Shreepur of Gazipur and Banaripara of Barishal district.



By giving 39,365 new homes she declared seven districts --Madaripur, Gazipur, Narsingdhi, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj and Chuadanga-- and 159 upazilas across the country as landless and homeless free on that day.



Earlier, two districts --Panchagarh and Magura-- and 52 upazilas were declared landless and homeless free by the Prime Minister last year.



Total 9 districts and 211 upazilas have been landless and homeless free so far through the Ashrayan-2 Project.



While handing over the houses in the 4th phase of Ashrayan-2 project being virtually connected from her official residence Ganabhaban Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "I am declaring seven more districts and 159 more upazilas as homeless and landless free."



Sheikh Hasina said, "Smile on the faces of the distressed people is the greatest return of giving houses to the landless."



The Prime Minister asked all concerned to prepare a list of the homeless and landless people to find out if anyone of any district remains out of getting houses.



She said she will give houses to everyone as her government's target is to ensure housing for every landless and homeless people.



Hasina said, "We want every person to get shelter and livelihood. They will no longer be a burden to the society. We want everyone to stand on their own feet and live with due honour."



She reiterated her commitment that none will remain homeless and landless in Bangladesh of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Sheikh Hasina said whenever the Awami League (AL) assumes power, they always work for the welfare of the people and they are getting benefits of it.



Referring to the 1991 cyclone during the then BNP government, the Prime Minister said AL stood first beside the people although her party was in opposition.



"We (AL) first went to the cyclone-hit people. But, the then head of the government was asleep and she (Khaleda) didn't know anything," she added.



The Prime Minister said her government took a project 'Khurushkul Ashrayan Prokalpa' on the outskirts of the Cox's Bazar town to provide shelters to climate refugees.



The people, who were given shelter at the Khurushkul Ashrayan scheme, are mostly victims of the deadly 1991 cyclone, she said.



Around 4000 climate refugees took shelter in the flats in numerous five-storey houses, she added.

The Prime Minister said her government had even given houses to the people whose lands were acquired for implementing development projects that include the Padma Bridge and Payra Thermal Power Plant.



Hasina said, "No one will remain without an address. We have not only given them houses, but also arranged for pure drinking water and electricity. We have also given them loans for their livelihoods. They are now contributing to the country's economy."



She also said the Father of the Nation had announced that one person could possess 100 bighas of land and the additional amount of land will be distributed to the farmers.



Earlier, the Prime Minister handed over 63,999 houses in the first phase, 53,330 in second phase and 59,133 in third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.



With Wednesday's distribution of 39,365 more houses, the total number stood at 215,827 under the Ashrayan-2 Project.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function.



A video-documentary on the changed lifestyle of the house recipients was screened at the programme.



The Prime Minister exchanged views with the beneficiaries of Nayapara Ashrayan project under Shreepur upazila in Gazipur district, Noagaon Ashrayan project under Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet and Uttarpar Ashrayan project under Banaripara in Barishal.



Under the Ashrayan-2 Project, the landless and homeless people got semi-pucca houses on two decimals of land.



The ownership of land was given to both husband and wife and land registration and mutation were also made against their names.



The government is not only building houses of the project on khas land rather lands are being bought from the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust to build houses.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's shelter project is changing the fate of landless and homeless people.



Backward communities are returning to the mainstream of society after getting houses. The disabled, widows, divorced women, beggars, very low income earners, or seasonal fishermen are benefiting from the government's shelter scheme - almost all of them are marginalized groups in the society.



Ashrayan projects have brought people from different classes and professions from backward communities under one umbrella. Prime Minister's gift house is creating possibilities among landless and homeless people.



The beneficiaries of Naogaon Ashrayan project are very happy and delightful by getting new 100 houses before one month of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. This year Eid will be heavenly and more enjoyable to them at their own homes.



By getting semi pucca houses free of cost ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr they were expressing their euphoria in different languages.



Zainal Ahmed got a house in Nawagaon Ashrayan project. He made a grocery store in one room of the two-room house. He also sells tea here and also lives here with family members. Before that, he lived in a house made of wood and straw.



While talking to the Daily Observer Zainal Ahmed said, "Earlier we had a small house. If there was a storm, we were afraid when it would be blown away. Earlier, when it rained, water would come through the thatched roof of the house. Children's books and notebooks would get wet. Now I am not afraid of rain and storm. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave me a pucca house."



"I thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart. Got a two room house. I made one room a grocery store. Our bazar and hatt are far from here. I keep few things in my shop. My neighbours also buy from me. I opened the grocery store on their advice. By the grace of Allah, sales is good here. I am happy and at peace now," he added.



Feroze Mia's wife Khcherun Begum said, "We used to live in a bamboo house on people's land in the neighbouring village. Everything got submerged during the flood. Couldn't fix it (the house) since then. Stayed somehow. My husband and elder son are disabled. The boy cannot speak. He also has mental problems. We did not have any income. There was no living environment in the shaky house. I used to fear for the children's safety at night."



"Now I got the pucca house. Got steel doors and windows. No more fear now. I never imagined I would live in such a good environment. A good house has been added to our destiny due to the welfare of the Prime Minister. We pray for her," she added.



Meanwhile, at the end the new house handing over programme of Gowainghat upazila Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Awami League presidium member Jebunnesa Haque, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mojibur Rahman, Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayes, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tahmilur Rahman and others were present.



Three mango saplings were planted on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ashrayan project area of Gowainghat.



