Haas discusses 'free, fair' election with AL leaders

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday met Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and discussed "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh.



They also discussed the range of important work the United States and Bangladesh share, from trade to people-to-people ties and security cooperation.



The US Embassy in Dhaka tweeted after the meeting.



Party leaders and senior officials of the US Embassy were present. UNB

