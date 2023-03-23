Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Haas discusses 'free, fair' election with AL leaders

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday met Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister  Obaidul Quader and discussed "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh.

They also discussed the range of important work the United States and Bangladesh share, from trade to people-to-people ties and security cooperation.

The US Embassy in Dhaka tweeted after the meeting.

Party leaders and senior officials of the US Embassy were present.      UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Humanity has 'broken the water cycle,' UN chief warns
Sheema Oxygen director Parvez gets bail
VC office triggers controversy
FM joins 3-day UN confce on global water
Arav Khan may have fled Dubai
Bus-train collision snaps connectivity between capital, northern districts
Ramadan begins tomorrow
27 AL leaders seek party nomination


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft