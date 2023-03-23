Video
Thursday, 23 March, 2023
US HR report 2022 humiliates us in int’l arena: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday, "The US human rights report 2022 humiliated us in the international arena."

He said this at the commemoration meeting at the 16th death anniversary of former BNP General Secretary late KM Obaidur Rahman at the Engineers Institution in the capital.

Speaking at the programme Fakhrul said, "There is no democracy, human rights, freedom of speech in the country now. The US report revealed this exact information about democracy, manipulated elections, labour rights, freedom of speech and human rights in Bangladesh. The whole country is ashamed today.

" BNP leader said the report clearly highlighted how the rights of people have been snatched and how journalists have lost their rights to divulge the truth. It depicts clear picture of crossfire, extra-judicial killing and enforced disappearance in the country."

Fakhrul said the US has been working as the leader of democracy around the world since they gave democracy an institutional shape in their own country.



