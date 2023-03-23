Quader asks BCL leaders to go hard on troublemakers

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday instructed the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) not to give berth to any troublemaker in BCL committee.



He said, "Take not only disciplinary action but also administrative steps by talking to the concerned authorities." Quader conveyed the message at a discussion, hosted by BCL at Dhaka University's Teacher Student Centre to mark 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Turning to top BCL leaders, he said, "Sheikh Hasina has given you the responsibilities by considering your competency. Don't disappoint her."



He said, "We, former Chhatra League leaders feel ashamed over a few incidents that occurred in recent times centering BCL."



Expressing dismay over the incidents, Quader said, "We sometimes see that a leader is expelled for troublemaking and after a few days the order of the expulsion is lifted. Do not do this. Expel them permanently. Take organisational as well as administrative action if needed."



