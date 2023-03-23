Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Quader asks BCL leaders to go hard on troublemakers

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
DU Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday instructed the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) not to give berth to any troublemaker in  BCL committee.

He said, "Take not only disciplinary action but also administrative steps by talking to the concerned authorities." Quader conveyed the message at a discussion, hosted by BCL at Dhaka University's Teacher Student Centre to mark 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Turning to top BCL leaders, he said, "Sheikh Hasina has given you the responsibilities by considering your competency. Don't disappoint her."

He said, "We, former Chhatra League leaders feel ashamed over a few incidents that occurred in recent times centering BCL."

Expressing dismay over the incidents, Quader said, "We sometimes see that a leader is expelled for troublemaking and after a few days the order of the expulsion is lifted. Do not do this. Expel them permanently. Take  organisational as well as administrative action if needed."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US HR report 2022 humiliates us in int’l arena: Fakhrul
Quader asks BCL leaders to go hard on troublemakers
Envoy Haas for protecting cultural heritage
Rains likely in parts of country in 24hrs
Myanmar team returns sans reaching agreement
Business leaders demand tax system reforms
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from Apr 7
Victim’s mother blames police for thwarting murder probe


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft