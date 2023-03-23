Envoy Haas for protecting cultural heritage

US Ambassador Peter Haas said on Wednesday that we must work together and protect the richness of our cultural heritage for future generations.



"Promoting cultural diversity, supporting freedom of expression, and preserving cultural heritage around the world are priorities for the United States," he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the "Restoring, Retrofitting, and 3D Architectural Documentation of Historical Mughal-era Hammam Khana at Lalbagh Fort, an US Embassy release said on Wednesday.



US Ambassador Peter Haas and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP unveiled the recently renovated Mughal Hammam Khana at the Lalbagh Fort in Old Dhaka. Inaugurated in March 2021, this two-year initiative, funded through the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), supported the $185,933 (Tk 2 crore) projects for restoration and architectural documentation of the Mughal Hammam Khana, one of three primary structures at the Lalbagh Fort complex dating back to the 17th century.



The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) is among the US government's most significant cultural initiatives abroad. In the past 20 years, the United States has supported 11 AFCP projects in Bangladesh at a total value of over $576,000 (Tk 6 crore) to preserve and restore its cultural heritage and patrimony.

