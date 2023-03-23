Myanmar team returns sans reaching agreement

The delegation from the Myanmar Immigration Department returned to Myanmar on Wednesday without reaching any agreement on the Rohingya repatriation agenda.



"They returned to Myanmar via Jaliapara Jetty Ghat in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, around 10.30am on Wednesday. The Myanmar delegation has collected details of 499 Rohingyas from 149 families during their visit. They met with the enlisted Rohingyas at Teknaf Shal Port and recorded their statements," Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) officials said.



During their visit, the list of Rohingyas, taking refuge in Bangladesh, sent to Myanmar was reviewed.



They also discussed the authenticity of children born to the listed Rohingyas throughout their stay in Bangladesh, RRRC officials said.



On Tuesday (March 21), Md Shamsud Douza, Additional Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner of RRRC office in Cox's Bazar, told the local journalists that the Myanmar delegation has verified the information of around 450 Rohingyas in the last seven days.



However, the officials of the RRRC office in Cox's Bazar declined the request to comment on the matter.



According to sources, Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman is now in Dhaka to discuss the outcome of the visit with the concerned ministry.



Bangladesh had given a list of 830,000 Rohingyas, who are currently living at 33 camps in Ukhyia and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char of Noakhali district, for repatriation.



However, Myanmar has confirmed a list of 60,000 Rohingyas for repatriation.

