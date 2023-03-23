Video
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from Apr 7

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


Authorities of Bangladesh Railway have decided to sell all advance train tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr online.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan came up with the information at a press briefing at Rail Bhaban in the city on Wednesday.

Tickets for April 17 will be sold on April 7, while tickets for April 18, 19, 20 and 21 will be sold on April 8, 9, 10 and 11.

The railway authorities will provide nine pairs of special train services to home-bound passengers to ease their travelling during Eid time. No tickets will be sold at counters. Due to the decision, train tickets sale will be kept stopped from April 1.

Among the nine pairs of special trains - Chattogram Eid Special 1 and 3 will run on Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram route and Chandpur Edi Special-2 and 4 and Dewanganj Eid Special-5 will run on Chandpur-Chattogram-Chandpur route, Dewanganj Eid Special 5 and 6 will run on Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route, Mymensingh Eid Special-7 and Mymensingh Eid Special-8 will run on Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram route, Eid special 9 and 10 will run on Sylhet-Chandpur-Sylhet route.

All the trains will be available four days before the Eid-ul-Fitr and five days after the Eid.


