Journos training on citizen issues concludes

A 3-day training programme for journalists on citizen issues ended in Dhaka on Wednesday with a call to make people aware about the nagging social issues that make lives difficult.



A total of 25 journalists representing various national dailies, public and private TV channels and online news portals attended the workshop held at NGO Forum for Public Health Conference room at Lalmatia in Dhaka.



Experts, environmental specialist, human rights activists and media experts conducted the sessions on some key issues that have huge impact in the society during the program. The issues include good governance, environmental pollution, urbanization and social inclusion of marginalised people and some burning social issues.