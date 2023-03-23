Gausia Committee Ctg welcomes Ramadan

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 22: Gausia Committee of Bangladesh, Chattogram Metropolitan brought out a colourful procession in the city on Wednesday to welcome the holy month of Ramadan.



The procession started from the city's Jamiatul Falah Mosque square and after parading different roads ended at Chattogram Press Club.



Thousands of Muslim devotees holding colourful flags, festoons chanted slogans welcoming the holy month of Ramadan.



The procession was brought out under the chairmanship of Chattogram Metropolitan Gausia Committee President Tashkir Ahmed while Muhammad Anwar Hossain, Secretary General, Anjuman-e Rahmania Ahmadiyya Sunnia Trust, was the chief guest.

