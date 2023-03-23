Video
Blogger Ananta Murder

Appeal plea against acquitted accused

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sylhet Correspondent

A written application has been filed requesting appropriate action to appeal against an accused who was acquitted in the murder case of science writer and blogger Ananta Vijay Das (32) in Sylhet.

Muminur Rahman Titu, public prosecutor of Sylhet Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal, applied through the Deputy Commissioner on Monday afternoon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Imrul Hasan accepted the application on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner. Former Government prosecutor Misbah Uddin and Ananta Vijay's brother in law Samar Vijay were present at that time.

Earlier, on March 30 last year, Judge Nurul Amin Biplob of Sylhet's Anti-Terrorism Tribunal announced the verdict in the Ananta murder case. As one of the six accused died, the court acquitted him. Of the other five accused, four were sentenced to death. Apart from this, the court acquitted Shafiur Rahman Farabi of Rikabibazar area of Sylhet city.


