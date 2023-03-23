Dengue: 5 more hospitalised

Five more patients were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.



Of the new patients, four was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka and another outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



17 dengue patients, including 10 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 818 dengue cases, 792 recoveries, and nine deaths this year. The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. UNB

