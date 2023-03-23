Transaction Adviser to be appointed soon

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 22: A total of 12 tenders have been submitted for appointment of Transaction Adviser of the 900 million-litre capacity water treatment plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) to be set up at the confluence of Padma-Meghna-Dakatia in Chandpur for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, Chattogram.



Transaction Adviser will be appointed by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA). PPPA sources said, the last date for submission of tender was February 22.



Evaluations of tenders is progressing, sources said.



The authorities hoped that the Transaction Adviser would be appointed soon.



Meanwhile, the South Korean Company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction has already started the detailed feasibility study of the project.



Under this project a total of 132 km long pipeline will be installed to supply water to BSMSN.



CWASA sources said that Tk 10,000 crore will be spent to implement the project.



The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai has already gone into operation.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in Economic Zones (EZs) across the country including four factories and the administrative buildings of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram on November 22.



She also opened the 20-km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN and laid the foundation stone of a water treatment plant with 50 million litre per day (MLD) capacity to be set up by BEZA.



Earlier, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved 900 million litres water treatment project.



The BSMSN site is located 200 km from Dhaka, 60 km from Chattogram, 70 km from Chattogram Port and the Shah Amanat International Airport and 330 km from Sylhet. The BSMSN area covers two districts, three upazilas, and 6 unions and comprises of 26 mouzas.

