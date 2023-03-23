Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CWASA water treatment plant

Transaction Adviser to be appointed soon

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 22: A total of 12 tenders have been submitted for appointment of Transaction Adviser of the 900 million-litre capacity water  treatment plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) to be set up at the confluence of Padma-Meghna-Dakatia in Chandpur for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, Chattogram.

Transaction Adviser will be appointed by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).  PPPA sources said, the last date for submission of tender was February 22.

Evaluations of tenders is progressing, sources said.

The authorities hoped that the Transaction Adviser would be appointed soon.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction has already started the detailed feasibility study of the project.

Under this project a total of 132 km long pipeline will be installed to supply water to BSMSN.

CWASA sources said that Tk 10,000 crore will be spent to implement the project.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai has already gone into operation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in Economic Zones (EZs) across the country including four factories and the administrative buildings of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram on November 22.

She also opened the 20-km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN and laid the foundation stone of a water treatment plant with 50 million litre per day (MLD) capacity to be set up by BEZA.

Earlier, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved 900 million litres water treatment project.

The BSMSN site is located 200 km from Dhaka, 60 km from Chattogram, 70 km from Chattogram Port and the Shah Amanat International Airport and 330 km from Sylhet. The BSMSN area covers two districts, three upazilas, and 6 unions and comprises of 26 mouzas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journos training on citizen issues concludes
Gausia Committee Ctg welcomes Ramadan
Appeal plea against acquitted accused
Dengue: 5 more hospitalised
Social right activists seek support of journalists, publishers to apply Marrakesh Treaty
Transaction Adviser to be appointed soon
Saudi aid agency launches food baskets programme
Anupam Sen reappointed PU VC


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft