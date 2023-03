Saudi aid agency launches food baskets programme

A food baskets distribution programme ahead of holy Ramadan was inaugurated by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh Essa Youssef Easa Ali Duhailan for the Rohingyas and the needy people in various districts at a function at Royal Saudi Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.



The programme is funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in Saudi Arabia.



Bangladeshi voluntary organization Sunbulah Welfare Association (SWA) is implementing the programme of distribution of 10,000 packets for Rohingyas and 31,700 packets for the poor in different districts.



King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Project Director Abdur Rahman Zeben, Foreign Ministry Director Nafisa Monsur, Chairman of Sunbullah Welfare Association (SWA) Dr Mohammad Shakir Hossain also spoke at the inauguration programme. Vice Chairman Brigadier General (Retd) ABM Golam Mustafa.



The ambassador of Saudi Arabia said that the friendly relations between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have deepened.