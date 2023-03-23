Anupam Sen reappointed PU VC

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 22: Ekushey Padak winning educationist, distinguished writer, Prof Dr Anupam Sen has been reappointed as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Premier University (PU).



Prof Sen was born in Chattogram and obtained his bachelor's and master's degree in sociology from Dhaka University. He received his MA and PhD in Sociology from McMaster University, Canada.



His book 'The State, Industrialization and Class Formation in India' was published by Routledge & Keganpaul, one of the world's leading publishing houses. The book is taught as a reference book at Toronto University in Canada, Florida University and New York University in America. Apart from this book, Prof Sen has written 16 other books.



