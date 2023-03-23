Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Curd, yoghurt are good probiotics

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Dear Sir

Both curd and yoghurt are good for health. Both are milk products made from milk-- yoghurt by fermenting milk using bacteria while curd is made curdling milk with edible acidic substances such as lemon juice or vinegar. Curd and yoghurt contain vitamins, minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium. They are high in probiotics. (Probiotics are bacteria that help keep the natural balance of organisms (micro flora) in the intestines).

Those who cannot tolerate normal milk can take curd or yoghurt. These dairy products can be prepared at home. Now-a-days, a lot of probiotics are available in market, but curd and yoghurt are much better than other dairy products.   


Professor M Zahidul Haque
Department of Agricultural Extension & Information System, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Curd, yoghurt are good probiotics
Continuous river pollution undermines water security
Dhaka's roaming dwellers need public toilets
For a futuristic, long-term export policy
Enact internet banking regulations
Avoidable road accidents keep claiming lives
‘Hong Kong’ flu surges in India
Traffic woes turn hideous before Ramadan


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft