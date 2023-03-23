Curd, yoghurt are good probiotics

Dear Sir



Both curd and yoghurt are good for health. Both are milk products made from milk-- yoghurt by fermenting milk using bacteria while curd is made curdling milk with edible acidic substances such as lemon juice or vinegar. Curd and yoghurt contain vitamins, minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium. They are high in probiotics. (Probiotics are bacteria that help keep the natural balance of organisms (micro flora) in the intestines).



Those who cannot tolerate normal milk can take curd or yoghurt. These dairy products can be prepared at home. Now-a-days, a lot of probiotics are available in market, but curd and yoghurt are much better than other dairy products.





Professor M Zahidul Haque

Department of Agricultural Extension & Information System, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University



