Continuous river pollution undermines water security







For decades, authorities and policy-makers alike have failed to prioritize our rivers and provide them with the protection they deserve, especially considering the pivotal role that our rivers have played in the early development of our country.



Beyond the well-established point that river pollution and encroachment continue unabated, what is equally detrimental towards the preservation of our rivers is the fact that we lack reliable data to even begin to comprehend the damage that has been done to our rivers over the years.



Bangladesh has all the necessary laws in place to protect its rivers, but, as has become the culture, the impunity enjoyed by those destroying our rivers unfortunately makes these laws meaningless.



When it comes to the ceaseless pollution of our rivers, the main culprit has been the multiple industries situated on the banks of rivers, which have historically considered the water-bodies as nothing more than a dumping ground for the toxic waste they produce.



There are few things as tragic as the corruption and greed of a few vested quarters getting in the way of what is essentially an inextricable part of our national identity.



With our waterways being a key natural resource, crucial for the sustenance of our various ecosystems and the livelihoods of millions of people, we must ensure that we do everything of our own initiative to not worsen the condition of already dying rivers further, rather make them as important to our development plans as they once were.



To us, it is clear that all the different ways in which rivers are being polluted, actually stem from the same root: the apathy of the authorities in safeguarding them. That is why, despite endless court directives for different authorities to take action, none of them gets properly followed through.



We demand that the authorities amend their ways. The courts should also consider handing out strict punishment to the authorities for their repeated failures to abide by court orders concerning our rivers. Additionally, the National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) should be given some executive powers with more logistics and manpower to protect the country's rivers.



While World Water Day yesterday reminded us the importance of water resources and our responsibilities to protect and preserve this valuable gift of nature, the image of our rivers hardly suggests that we have any concern regarding this global message. Water resources, the central role player of flora and fauna has unfortunately, fallen mindless victim of our sheer apathy and brazen short-sightedness.