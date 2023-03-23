20 killed, 57 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 20 people have been killed and at least 50 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Pabna, Magura, Dinajpur, Barishal, Bandarban, Gopalganj, Satkhira, Patuakhali, Kishoreganj, Bogura and Pirojpur, in two days.



SANTHIA, PABNA: Two persons were killed and at least three others injured in a collision between a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw and a pickup van in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in front of Samasnari Madrasa on the Dhaka-Pabna highway of the upazila at around 8:30 am.



The deceased were identified as Motahar, 30, son of Abdur Razzak, and Faruq Hossain, 32, son of Abdul Barik. Both of them were residents of Bhitapara Village under Nagdemra Union in the upazila.



The injured persons are: Alamgir Hossain, Sajedul Islam and Swapon Hossain.



Police and local sources said a pickup van of Postal Department heading towards Dhaka from Pabna hit a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in that area, which left Faruq Hossain dead on the spot and four others injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bera Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Motahar dead and referred Alamgir to Pabna General Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhpur Highway Police Station (PS) Nabir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



MAGURA: A young man was killed and 11 others were injured as a bus hit a three-wheeler on the Magura-Jashore road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Moghir Dhal area of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased was identified as three-wheeler helper Sajeeb Sheikh, 17, son of Wazed Ali Sheikh, a resident of Majhail Mandartala Village in Sreepur Upazila of the district.



Quoting locals, Magura Highway PS OC Liaquat Ali said a Dhaka-bound bus coming from Satkhira crashed into a three-wheeler (Nata) from opposite direction, leaving Sajeeb dead on the spot and 11 others injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Magura General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Later n, nine of the injured were taken to Magura General Hospital and two people have been sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition for better treatment, he said.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and the three-wheeler, the OC added.



KAHAROL, DINAJPUR: Three people have been killed and 10 others injured in a road accident on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway in Kaharol Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The accident took place in Dashmail Textile crossing bazaar area at around 6 pm.



The deceased were identified as Foyzar Rahman, 42, son of late Abdul Karim, Mustafizur Rahman, 38, son of Liakat Ali, and Sohanur Rahman Sohan, 32, son of Shamsur Rahma. All of them were residents of Sathnala Village under Chirirbandar Upazila in the district.



According to police and local sources, a bus of 'BTRC Paribahan' was going towards Thakurgaon. When it reached Dashmail Textile crossing bazaar area, a pick-up van crashed into the bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving three people dead on the spot and 10 others critically injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital and local clinics.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dashmail Highway PS Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Anik Mistri, 7, son of Ranjit Mistri, a resident of Deopara Village under Batajor Union in the upazila.



Gournadi Highway PS Sergeant Sumon Chandra Sarker said a bus hit Anik in Baiskhola area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.



Locals rescued him, but the chid succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver Md Rubel, the sergeant added.



BANDARBAN: The death toll in a collision between two trucks in Ruma Upazila of the district has increased to six as two others injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.



All the deceased were residents of Thaichangpara area under Remakri Union of the upazila, said Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mamun Shibli.



The deceased were identified as Jingthak Siam Bom, 17, daughter of Jashorem Bom, Lal Neelmoy Bom, 30, daughter of Pangkhoa Soan Bom, Jingkar Ring Bom, 40, daughter of Han Hanal Bom, Jinghum Bom, 40, daughter of Samkhub, Lunthar Moy Bom, 32, wife of Lalmun Boyat Bom, residents of Prangsa Union in the upazila, and Hlaggya Kheyang, son of Kyazei Khiyang, a resident of Gungurum Mukhpara Village under Sadar Upazila of the district.



The accident took place in Bagalek area when a truck lost control over the steering and ran over another passenger-laden truck from behind on the Ruma-Bagalek road at around 1:45 pm on Monday, which left four people dead on the spot and 11 others seriously injured, the UNO added.



Ruma PS OC Md Alamgir confirmed the incident.



GOPALGANJ: Two persons have been killed and another was injured as a truck crashed into a van in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The accident took place in Borashur area of the upazila at around 3 pm.



The deceased were identified as the van driver Ikram Sheikh, 55, son of late Shafiuddin Sheikh, and Ahad Sarkar, 45, son of late Khorshed Sarker, residents of Ratoil Union of the upazila.



Kashiani PS SI Dewan Sadekul Islam said Ikram along with passengers were going to Bhatiapara Bazaar from Lohagara Upazila in Narail District riding by the van. When they reached Borashur area, a sand-laden truck ran over their van from the opposite direction, which left Ikram dead on the spot and two others critically injured.



Fire service personnel rescued the injured men and took to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ahad dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



SATKHIRA: A bicycle rider was killed after being hit by an engine-powered auto-van in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Parvez, 15, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Parandaha Village under Shibpur Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Parvez was returning to the house riding on a bicycle from New Market Mor area of Satkhira Town. On the way, an engine-powered auto-van hit him in front of Samrat Plaza in Palashpole area at around 9:30 pm, leaving the boy seriously injured.



He was rescued by locals and taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A young man, who was critically injured in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Rashedul Islam Hawlader, 22, son of Md Abul Bashar Hawlader, a resident of Anarshia Village under Kachipara Union in the upazila. He was an honours first year student of Philosophy Department at Patuakhali Government College.



It was known that Rashedul along with one Majharul was going to college riding by a motorcycle on Sunday morning. When they reached Baga-Adabaria-Lohalia road in Milghar area, they fell on the road after its driver lost control over the motorbike. At that time, a speedy motorcycle crushed down Rashedul's head from behind, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the SBMCH.



Later on, he was shifted to the DMCH following the deterioration of his condition. On Monday morning, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH while undergoing treatment.



Kachipara Union Parishad Chairman Md Rafiqul Islam Talukder confirmed the matter.



KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Sad, 7, son of Murad Mia, a resident of Jamail area in the upazila. He was a student of Forkania Madrasa.



Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw ran over the boy while he was crossing a road in front of his madrasa in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.



He was rescued by locals and taken to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Hossainpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A truck driver was killed and his assistant injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday.



The accident took place in Katham area on the Bogura-Natore highway at dawn.



The deceased was identified as Ashraf Ali, 40, hailed from Monirampur area in Jashore District.

The injured person is Tutul.



Police and local sources said a truck hit another truck from behind in Katham area at dawn, leaving Ashraf dead on the spot and Tutul seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Injured Tutul was rescued and admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.



Kundarhat Highway PS In-Charge SI Abu Hasnat confirmed the incident.



MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A lawyer was killed and at least 22 others were injured after a bus overturned in Mathbaria Upazila of the district early Monday.



The accident took place in Mithakhali Village of the upazila at around 3:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Abinash Mitra, a lawyer of Mathbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.



Police and local sources said a passenger bus of 'Ima Paribahan' was going to Mathbaria Town at high speed. On the way, the bus suddenly lost control over its steering and overturned in Mithakhali area, which left at least 23 passengers injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where Abinash Mitra died while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Mathbaria PS OC Kamruzzaman said the bus has been seized, however, the driver of the bus managed to flee the scene.



Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



