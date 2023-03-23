Lightning kills man in Chandpur



CHANDPUR, Mar 22: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 45, hailed from Tongibari Upazila in Munshiganj District.



It was known that Nurul Islam was going to Chandpur from Munshiganj by a trawler in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the man critically injured.



Injured Nurul Islam was rescued and taken to Chandpur General Hospital, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.



Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.



