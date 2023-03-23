Two get life term in drug cases in Joypurhat, Chuadanga

Two separate courts in three days sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment in different drug cases in two districts- Joypurhat and Chuadanga.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2018.



Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Farhad Ali, 53, son of late Adam Ali, a resident of Shantipara Darshana Village under Damurhuda Upazila of Chuadanga District.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



Public Prosecutor of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, police arrested Farhad Ali along with 140 pieces of Brupenraphin injections from Chenchra area under Panchbibi Upazila of the district on July 10, 2018.



Later on, investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Faruq Hossain submitted a charge-sheet to the court on July 31 in 2018.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.



However, the convict got out of the jail on bail, and has been absconding.



CHUADANGA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a drug dealer to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2020.



Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Masud Ali handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Araz Ali, son of Kamrul Islam.



He is a resident of Chunuripara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.



The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, a team of Chuadanga Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) conducted a drive in the house of Araz Ali at Chunuripara on May 5, 2020, and seized 80 piece of Buprenorphine injection cancealed in a trunk.



Sensing their presence, Araz Ali fled the scene.



Later on, Chuadanga DNC Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act against Araz Ali with Chuadanga Sadar Police Station in this regard.

