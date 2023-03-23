Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Faridpur, Noakhali

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

An elderly man and a university student have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Noakhali, in two days.

FARIDPUR: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide after consuming poison in Saltha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Md Sahid Sheikh, 70, son of late Munai Ullah Sheikh, was a resident of Pathpasha Village under Gatti Union in the upazila. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Saltha Police Station (PS) Parimal Kumar Biswas said the family members found Shahid Sheikh dead in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police assumed that he might have committed suicide after consuming poison.

NOAKHALI: A student of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday.

Deceased Aparshi Marma, 21, hailed from Bandarban District, was a student of Social Work Department at NSTU. He lived in Abdus Salam Hall of the university.

It was known that the body of Aparshi Marma was found hanging on the roof of Freedom Fighter Abdul Malek Ukil Hall at around 11pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


