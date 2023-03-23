Video
Home Countryside

Physiotherapy treatment held in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, Mar 22: An interactive seminar styled 'An Integrated Treatment of Physiotherapy and Modern Biologics to remove pains caused by Arthritis' was held in the city recently.

Rajshahi Physiotherapy Professional Council organized the scientific seminar at Rainy Park Hall room.

Arthritis Specialist Dr Monzur-E-Khoda illustrated the aspects of integrated treatment methods to mitigate various types of pains and inflammation caused by injuries and arthritis.

Dr Selina Zahan, Dr Israt Zahan, Dr Khadiza, Dr Abu Hassan, Dr Anwarul Islam and Dr GM Shamim also addressed the meeting disseminating their expertise and knowledge on the occasion.

Dr Monzur-E-Khoda said physiotherapists are helping to reduce the sufferings of the patients of various chronic diseases like arthritis, sports injury and bone decaying.

He added that time has come to increase the number of physiotherapists in health care services as they play a vital role in reducing the patients sufferings from cervical and lumbar spondylosis, disc prolepses, paralysis caused by stroke, facial nerve paralysis and cerebral palsy.


