Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:30 AM
Home Countryside

23 to die, six get life term in Madaripur murder case

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MAFARIPUR, Mar 22: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a total of 23 people to death and six others to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2012.

Madaripur Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts, who got life sentences, are: Abdul Hye Hawlader, 55, Abdul Haque Hawlader, 58, Jahirul Hawlader, 36, Russell Hawlader, 38, Raja Hawlader, 50, Kalu Hawlader, 55, Sobhan Hawlader, 50, Tushar Sharif, 30, Yusuf Hawlader, 40, Azizul Hawlader, 48, Rahim Hawlader, 52, Rezaul Hawlader, 54, Shamim Hawlader, 30, Ahad Hawlader, 29, Dalil Hawlader, 52, Oliluddin Hawlader, 55, Jashim Hawlader, 38, Monir Hawlader, 37, Sumon Sharif, 32, Sagar Sharif, 30, Hafizul Kazi, 38, Kalu Kazi, 42, and Alauddin Kazi, 30.

The lifers are: Seken Hawlader, 50, Ujjal Hawlader, 42, Jamal Hawlader, 48, Rubel Hawlader, 32, Nurul Amin Hawlader, 53, and Bakibilla Hawlader, 58.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each.

According the prosecution, the accused hacked Rajib Sarder, 25, in Harikumaria area under Madaripur Municipality on September 1 in 2012 over previous enmity.

Critically injured Rajib was rescued and taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Rajib succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

The deceased's maternal uncle Ali Hawlader lodged a murder case with Madaripur Sadar Police Station accusing 47 people three days after the incident.

After investigation, Sub-Inspector of the PS Razib Hossain submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing 36 people on December 31, 2012.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 13 witnesses.


« PreviousNext »

