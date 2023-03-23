

1,215 landless families get houses in 4 dists



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the distribution programme from Ganabhaban as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme in the morning.



At that time, seven districts and 159 upazilas in the country were declared landless and homeless free.



JOYPURHAT: On the occasion of the Mujib Barsha, the district was declared free of landless and homeless people on Wednesday by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Like other districts, semi-pucca houses along with land deeds and keys were handed over virtually under the 4th phase at 9:30am.



Advocate Samsul Alam Dudu, MP, handed over 139 houses at a function held in Sadar Upazila auditorium.



Acting DC Md Mahiuddin Jahangir, UNO Arafat Hossain and local dignitaries were also virtually connected.



These 139 houses included 49 in Joypurhat Sadar Upazila, 35 in Akkelpur, 25 in Kalai, and 30 in Khetlal upazilas.



SIRAJGANJ: A total of 555 semi-pucca houses have been given to landless and homeless families in the district under the 4th phase on Wednesday.



Along with land deeds and keys, the houses were handed over to respective beneficiaries by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman at a function held in AK Shamsuddin Conference Room. The recipient families included disabled person, beggar, and ethnic people.



At the same time, Sirajganj Sadar, Ullapara, Kazipur, and Rayganj upazilas have been declared free of landless and homeless.



MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: A total of 15 landless and homeless families got semi-house under the 4th phase in Madhupur and Dhanbari upazilas of the district on Wednesday.



The house handover function was held in Dhanbari Upazila Conference Hall.



Upazila Chairman Harunar Rashid Hira, UNO Md Aslam Hossain, and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Farah Fateha Takmila spoke at the function, among others

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A total of 506 landless and homeless families were provided new houses as the gift of the Mujib Year at Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore District on Wednesday.



The land deeds and houses were handed over among the families at the Upazila Parishad auditorium around 10 am organized by the upazila administration.



District Awami League President MP Professor Abdul Quddus spoke at the programme with Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shrabani Roy in the chair.



Among others, Gurdaspur Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chairman Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Rokhsana Akter, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehdi Hasan Shakeel, OC Abdul Matin, Agriculture Officer Harunor Rashid, and Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan were present at that time.



