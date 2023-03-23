Tigers aim at larger victory to wrap-up series today The 3rd and the last of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh are confident to seal the title with even bigger margin win.





The under light affair will commence 2:00pm (BST).





Bangladesh already trimmed the team size from 16-member to 14-member and sent Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam back to Dhaka.







However, those drops hardly will affect Bangladesh line-up as they are likely to play with the similar playing eleven that played in the 2nd ODI. Mehidy Miraz however, is possible to be included in place of Yasir Ali Rabbi and uncapped Rony Talukder will remained untested.





Like previous couple of matches, Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal will open Bangladesh innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim make a long batting line up.





All of the Bangladesh batter but Tamim had been in form and scored at least a fifty in last two matches. The hosts posted 338 runs on the board in the series starter, which they won by 183 runs, while they hoarded 349 runs in the 2nd game that washed away.







The Tigers, must be looking for even larger total to post in the last match today.





Mustafizur Rahman remained blunt with the ball in both the previous occasions while Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed showed their characters.







Hasan Mahmud was in the playing eleven in the 2nd match but couldn't deliver a ball as the rain didn't allow Ireland to bat on. He must be seen today as well as the 3rd pace bowling option. Miraz's inclusion thereby, will give Shakib the 3rd specialist spinning selection as well.





Ireland on the contrary, top order batters combining George Dockrell, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, skipper Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker are yet to prove their effectiveness against Bangladesh, need to deliver their level best to show resistance against Bangladesh.





Graham Hume hauled four wickets in the first match and three in the 2nd one, will be key Irish man to look today as well, while Barry McCarthy Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny and Josh Little are here to fight back.





As we seen earlier occasions, SICS produces a lot of runs, while weather forecast reveals slight drizzling. So, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post runs as quick as possible.