Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:30 AM
Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Uncapped Rishad, Jaker named for T20i series

Tanvir dropped after debut, Raja without playing a match

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced another experimental 14-member squad for the three-match T20i series against Ireland starting on March 27 in Chattogram.

Leg spinner Rishad Hossain and wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali Anik are the new faces in the squad. Both are uncapped.

Bangladesh Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha soon after arrival started to work with two leggy Rishad and Aminul Islam Biplob specially.

The intension was clear that he wants at least one wrist spinner in the shorter format squad and Rishad's inclusion is the consequence of Hathurusingha's new plan of actions.

Jaker had been doing well in domestic T20 formats and got immediate reward who succeeded alike Nurul Hasan Shohan. Besides, young speedster Rejaur Rahman Raja, who was in the squad for England series remained uncapped and dropped just after that series without playing a game! Left arm pacer Shoriful Islam came back in the squad in place of Raja.

Another young player Tanvir Islam, who made debut in the 3rd T20i against England, is also dropped just after one match. The left-arm spinner delivered two overs in that match and picked up a wicket conceding 17 runs.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo had been dropped from the squad of the 3rd and the last T20i against England couple of weeks back. It was the first time for Afif to be dropped from the playing eleven since his debut in 2018, who played 61 matches in a row.

He then called in for ODI squad and now dropped from the one-dayers without playing a game and now dropped from the whole T20i series.

SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.


