Alauddin Babu slams hat-trick in Rupganj Tigers' victory in DPL

Allrounder Alauddin Babu claimed a hat-trick as Rupganj Tigers Cricketers edged Gazi Group Cricketers past by 11 runs in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-4 ground on Wednesday.





Put in to bat first, Rupganj Tigers put up 251-8 with Captain Naeem Islam hitting 78 and opener Imranuzzman scoring 68.





Alauddin Babu grabbed 5-35 including hat-trick to wrap up Gazi Group innings for 240 in 48.4 overs.





Babu who made 19 ball-26 not out with the willow completed his hat-trick in his first and the second over of the innings. In his second, third and fourth ball, he dismissed Habibur Rahman, Amir Mjoumdar and Indian recruit Ravi Teja to derail Gazi Group's innings.







They never recovered from that collapse despite the valiant effort of Captain Akrabr Ali and Anamul Haque.





Akbar Ali hit 85 ball-88 and Anamul Haque made unbeaten 82 but that couldn't prevent them from losing the game.





In the day's other match, middle order batter Marshall Ayub hit a century as Agrani Bank Cricket Club recorded their first victory in DPL, crushing Dhaka Leopards by 121 runs at BKSP-3 ground.





Asked to bat first, Agrani compiled 258-7 with Marshall leading the charge with 100 not out off 108. He smote three fours and two sixes in his knock.





In reply, Dhaka Leopards were shot out for 137 in 36.3 overs in the face of some dangerous bowling of left-arm spinner Elias Sunny who returned figures of 5-34. Moeen Khan with 31 was the top-scorer for Leopards. �BSS