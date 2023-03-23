Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Alauddin Babu slams hat-trick in Rupganj Tigers' victory in DPL

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Allrounder Alauddin Babu claimed a hat-trick as Rupganj Tigers Cricketers edged Gazi Group Cricketers past by 11 runs in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-4 ground on Wednesday.

Put in to bat first, Rupganj Tigers put up 251-8 with Captain Naeem Islam hitting 78 and opener Imranuzzman scoring 68.

Alauddin Babu grabbed 5-35 including hat-trick to wrap up Gazi Group innings for 240 in 48.4 overs.

Babu who made 19 ball-26 not out with the willow completed his hat-trick in his first and the second over of the innings. In his second, third and fourth ball, he dismissed Habibur Rahman, Amir Mjoumdar and Indian recruit Ravi Teja to derail Gazi Group's innings.

They never recovered from that collapse despite the valiant effort of Captain Akrabr Ali and Anamul Haque.

Akbar Ali hit 85 ball-88 and Anamul Haque made unbeaten 82 but that couldn't prevent them from losing the game.

In the day's other match, middle order batter Marshall Ayub hit a century as Agrani Bank Cricket Club recorded their first victory in DPL, crushing Dhaka Leopards by 121 runs at BKSP-3 ground.

Asked to bat first, Agrani compiled 258-7 with Marshall leading the charge with 100 not out off 108. He smote three fours and two sixes in his knock.

In reply, Dhaka Leopards were shot out for 137 in 36.3 overs in the face of some dangerous bowling of left-arm spinner Elias Sunny who returned figures of 5-34. Moeen Khan with 31 was the top-scorer for Leopards.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers aim at larger victory to wrap-up series today
Uncapped Rishad, Jaker named for T20i series
Alauddin Babu slams hat-trick in Rupganj Tigers' victory in DPL
Naim Sheikh ton leads Abahani's demolition of Mohammedan in DPL
Bangladesh surrenders to Russian classic football
Pro-boxing fight night ends as warrior princess Ruqsana steals the show
Messi 'madness' in Argentina as world champions play first match
Southgate challenges England to take 'next step' towards Euro 2024 glory


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft