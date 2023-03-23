Video
Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh surrenders to Russian classic football

SAFF U17 Girls' ChampionshipThe host Bangladesh succumbed to the classic football of an overpowering Russia in a 0-3 match in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, which celebrated a flying start after beating Bhutan in an 8-1 match on Monday, knew that the match was going to be a taught one against such a stronger team yet had the slightest hope of a neck-and-neck fight against the visitors.

There is no ranking table to consider the actual difference between the two age-level teams. But the ranking of the senior national teams will definitely say a lot.

While the European opponent is ranked 26th, Bangladesh is 140th, as per FIFA's ranking for the women's national teams announced last December.

When the seniors of the two nations are that far from each other in rankings, the juniors are unlikely to be much different. The Wednesday match had clearly shown the difference between the team in physical ability, skill or technique.

The entire match witnessed artistic football play, rapid movements at all the departments, wings, attacking front, midfield and the defence line of the Russian side. The Russians displayed some exemplary swift overlapping of positions as well as dribbling, ball snatching, receiving and appealing ball delivery techniques.

The Russian girls took only six minutes to open the net for the first time. Exploiting a mistake of the host defenders, Rus skipper cum striker Elena Golic received a long pass from fellow V Avdienko in the box and hit the post with an amazing shot.

If Bangladesh defender Arpita hadn't cleared a shot of Rus striker Anastasia Karataeva in the 33rd minute, the visitors would have extended the lead already.

Unfortunately, the host girls missed the golden opportunity to equalise the margin in the 43rd minute when a shot from striker Suravi Akanda Prity was saved by the opponents' vigilant custodian.

Unmarked Elena scored her second a few seconds before the short whistle with a 6-yard shot.

Striker Anastasia Karataeva scored the team's final goal in the 62-minute. The ace striker received the ball inside the box and placed the ball home leaving behind a helpless custodian.

Despite losing the match, Bangladesh girls had tried their best to make a difference till the last minutes.

Now, the host girls will meet Indian opponents in their third match in the tournament on Friday.



