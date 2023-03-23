Video
Pro-boxing fight night ends as warrior princess Ruqsana steals the show

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Desk

The international professional boxing tournament, "Beximco XBC Fight Night" took place on Tuesday, 21st March at the InterContinental Dhaka.

 A total of 14 participants battled it out in the ring across 7 different categories, including Featherweight, Light Heavyweight, Bantamweight, Cruiserweight, Fly Weight, Lightweight and Welterweight categories.

The Bangladesh Boxing Foundation sanctioned tournament started off with a six-round bout of Featherweight class between two Bangladeshi Boxers, Utsob Ahmed and Aminul Islam. Utsob clinched victory over Aminul in a 6-round bout.

 In the Light Heavyweight category, Jahidul Islam continued his unbeaten run, as he beat Shahriar Shanto by TKO (technical knockout) in 3 rounds.

Local hero Abu Talha Hridoy made Bangladesh proud as he defeated Indian fighter Ashish Kumar in the Bantamweight category after a 4-round battle. On the other hand, French boxer Eliot Michele dominated Bangladeshi boxer Md. Kawsar Ali in the Cruiserweight category to secure victory.

In the fifth fight of the night, British-Bangladeshi superstar Ruqsana Begum faced off against the talented Bangladeshi boxer Tanjila in the FlyWeight category for the WBU InterContinental title.

The most closely-contested match took place between the two female boxers, as Ruqsana Begum won the WBU InterContinental title after a heated 10-round bout against Tanjila. Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, handed over the WBU InterContinental championship title to Ruqsana, as she embraced the Bangladeshi and UK flags to celebrate her victory.

Bangladeshi boxing superstar Sura Krishna Chakma faced off against Anan Pongkhet from Thailand in the sixth bout of the night in the Lightweight division. Known for possessing the fastest hands in the land, the Rangamati-lad knocked out Anan Pongkhet in just two rounds to emerge victorious in the Lightweight category.

In the seventh and final fight of the night, Bangladeshi boxer 'The Bull' Al-Amin battled against his Indian counterpart Dushyant Shrivastava in the Welterweight category. The six-round bout ended with Dushyant Shrivastava winning the battle as the fight night drew to a close.


Pro-boxing fight night ends as warrior princess Ruqsana steals the show
