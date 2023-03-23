Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Southgate challenges England to take 'next step' towards Euro 2024 glory

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Southgate challenges England to take 'next step' towards Euro 2024 glory

Southgate challenges England to take 'next step' towards Euro 2024 glory

MANCHESTER, MAR 22: England's quest to win a first major tournament since 1966 starts afresh on Thursday as the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins with a testing trip to champions Italy.

After taking time to consider his future following a World Cup quarter-final exit to France in December, Gareth Southgate will remain in charge as England boss for a fourth attempt at glory.

Southgate has overseen a transformation of his country's fortunes on the international stage.

But after reaching a quarter-final, semi-final and final in their last three major tournaments, anything less than ending a 58-year trophy drought in Germany next year will be seen as a disappointment.

Southgate might have sounded a warning this week about the declining number of England-qualified players playing regularly in the Premier League, but he admitted that is a worry for the long term given the array of talent available to him currently.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham proved themselves to be two of the brightest young talents in world football in Qatar.

Harry Kane's next goal for his country will make him England's leading scorer in history, while Marcus Rashford's potential is finally being realised under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

An injury to Rashford means he will miss the opening two qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week, but Southgate is not short of options with Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish set to battle it out for a place in the side.

For all the progress made under Southgate, though, victory over Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 remains his only knockout win against one of the major nations in international football.

The Three Lions outplayed France for much of their meeting in the quarter-finals in Doha three months ago, but still came up short when it mattered.

"These are the sorts of games where we have to show we can go to these places and win," said Southgate on the prospect of facing Italy in front of an intimidating atmosphere at the Estadio Diego Armanda Maradona in Naples.

"That is the next step for us as a team."

England fell short on penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on home soil and failed to beat Roberto Mancini's men in two clashes in the Nations League prior to the World Cup.

The Three Lions did not win a single game in their Nations League campaign but were still able to bounce back close to their best once the World Cup came around.

And Southgate is wary of another drop off in standards during a qualifying process with little jeopardy for the major nations thanks to the expansion of the European Championship to 24 teams.

The top two from a group also containing Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta will automatically qualify.

"That is the big challenge we have got. To go to a World Cup, everyone wanted to be there and the fight for places was immense, the hunger was there and it was clear. Now you have to start again," added Southgate.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers aim at larger victory to wrap-up series today
Uncapped Rishad, Jaker named for T20i series
Alauddin Babu slams hat-trick in Rupganj Tigers' victory in DPL
Naim Sheikh ton leads Abahani's demolition of Mohammedan in DPL
Bangladesh surrenders to Russian classic football
Pro-boxing fight night ends as warrior princess Ruqsana steals the show
Messi 'madness' in Argentina as world champions play first match
Southgate challenges England to take 'next step' towards Euro 2024 glory


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft