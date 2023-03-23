Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB approves $230m loan for BD flood rehabilitation

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The Asian Development Bank has approved $230 million in emergency assistance to help Bangladesh's efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct districts that saw severe flooding last summer.

Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May and June caused massive flooding, especially in the haor regions, and affected approximately 7.2 million people, ADB said.

The northeast districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet will get the assistance to help in reconstruction, improving resilience and economic recovery.

"Bangladesh has taken steps to progressively improve its capacity to adapt to climate change, which include an adaptation plan that identifies major interventions in 11 climate-stressed regions across the country," said ADB Principal Portfolio Management Specialist for Bangladesh Tika Limbu.

"This project will support the government's efforts and help restore damaged infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and build community resilience, applying the principal of build-back-better and aligning with the national adaptation plan."

The project will help reconstruct transport infrastructure, including 757 km of rural roads, 34 km of rail track associated with culverts and bridges. It will also incorporate safety features, particularly for the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.

The funds will also be used to improve 80 km of river embankment and to reconstruct 3.8 km of flood prevention walls, and 15 flood fuses. It will also be used to rehabilitate 14 km of submersible embankment and four irrigation regulators and sluices.

Meanwhile, 100,000 trees will be planted near rivers and irrigation channels to strengthen embankments and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The project will also ensure safe and continuous water supply to affected communities by rehabilitating 11,900 tube wells. One hundred mobile toilets will also be deployed to meet the need for water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, particularly for women.

Bangladesh will moreover spend another $1 million in technical assistance as a grant from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund to support implementing agencies in building their capacities, ADB said.
� bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $230m loan for BD flood rehabilitation
Stocks fall on profit taking
17 banks at severe liquidity crunch after violating lending limits
FBCCI, BCC hold talks to boost BD-India B2B ties
Newly elected BCCCI EC takes over charges
BD global role model for women empowerment: Finnish envoy
No liquidity crisis in banks: ABB Vice Chairman
CCCI starts selling Ramadan commodities on reduced prices


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft