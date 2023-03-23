ADB approves $230m loan for BD flood rehabilitation

The Asian Development Bank has approved $230 million in emergency assistance to help Bangladesh's efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct districts that saw severe flooding last summer.





Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May and June caused massive flooding, especially in the haor regions, and affected approximately 7.2 million people, ADB said.





The northeast districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet will get the assistance to help in reconstruction, improving resilience and economic recovery.





"Bangladesh has taken steps to progressively improve its capacity to adapt to climate change, which include an adaptation plan that identifies major interventions in 11 climate-stressed regions across the country," said ADB Principal Portfolio Management Specialist for Bangladesh Tika Limbu.







"This project will support the government's efforts and help restore damaged infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and build community resilience, applying the principal of build-back-better and aligning with the national adaptation plan."





The project will help reconstruct transport infrastructure, including 757 km of rural roads, 34 km of rail track associated with culverts and bridges. It will also incorporate safety features, particularly for the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.





The funds will also be used to improve 80 km of river embankment and to reconstruct 3.8 km of flood prevention walls, and 15 flood fuses. It will also be used to rehabilitate 14 km of submersible embankment and four irrigation regulators and sluices.







Meanwhile, 100,000 trees will be planted near rivers and irrigation channels to strengthen embankments and lower greenhouse gas emissions.





The project will also ensure safe and continuous water supply to affected communities by rehabilitating 11,900 tube wells. One hundred mobile toilets will also be deployed to meet the need for water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, particularly for women.





Bangladesh will moreover spend another $1 million in technical assistance as a grant from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund to support implementing agencies in building their capacities, ADB said.� bdnews24.com