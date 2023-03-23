Stocks fall on profit taking

Induces on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) moved downward led by insurers and IT on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 16.26 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 6,206 points.





DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 3.34 points or 0.24 per cent to 1,352. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 5.18 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 2,215.





The DSE turnover slid to Tk 328 crore from Tk 349 crore turnover posted on Tuesday.







At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 32 points. 18 of the 124 institutions that participated in the market rose in price.