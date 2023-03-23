17 banks at severe liquidity crunch after violating lending limits

Despite Bangladesh Bank's initiatives to promote good governance in banking sector, 17 banks have recently violated their loan disbursement limits, and are now embroiled in a severe liquidity crisis.





Having been over-aggressive in providing loans, they are now unable to recover loans and attract new deposits as desired, according to a latest internal report of the central bank seen by UNB.





The banks should not provide any new loans until they restore the ratio of their loans to deposits in accordance with limits set by Bangladesh Bank, which regulates the financial sector.







Conventional banks can provide loans up to Tk 87 for every Tk 100 in deposits, while Shariah-based banks can give loans of up to Tk 92 against every Tk 100 in deposits, according to rules of Bangladesh Bank. This is called Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR) or loan-deposit ratio limit in banking terms.





According to central bank report covering January 1-26 of this year, 17 banks violated limits set for them on lending order in order to unlock discipline.







As a result, the concerned banks have been plunged into an extreme liquidity crisis, making it difficult for them to sanction new loans. Some of them are even unable to pay depositors in some cases.





Experts fear the existing situation has created additional risks for depositors. Irregularities, corruption and 'ghost loans' - loans to firms that turnctrating out to be non-existent -are behind the collapse of the banking system's loan disbursement process.





"In the banking sector, there have been allegations of large amounts of ghost loans in recent times. If this continues, the sector will be at risk," said Dr ABM Mirza Azizul Islam, economist and adviser on finance to the last caretaker government told UNB, "Lending beyond limit against deposits disrupts the credit system."





He suggested intervention of central bank in these banks immediately. As per Bangladesh Bank report, the ADR of National Bank Ltd stood at 98.23 while that of AB Bank was 96.64 in its conventional stream and 103.45 in its Shariah stream.





State-owned Basic Bank's ADR stood at 91.17, One Bank's was 89, and multinational National Bank of Pakistan's was 87.52. Widespread irregularities and corruption have already been reported in these banks.





Apart from this, Community Bank's ADR was 88.28, NRB Bank's at 88.05 and IFIC Bank's ADR was 87.48, the report states.





Shariah-based Exim Bank's ADR stood at 100.28, Standard Bank's at 96.28, Premier Bank's Islamic Window 155.09 and Bangladesh Commerce Bank's Islamic Window's ADR was 133.26.





Apart from this, the ADRs of five other Shariah-based banks ranged between 93.01 to 104.54.





A managing director (MD) of a private bank told UNB that the lending limit has undoubtedly been set by Bangladesh Bank based on adequate research and global best practices. No bank should have to cross the limit. �UNB