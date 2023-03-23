FBCCI, BCC hold talks to boost BD-India B2B ties Leaders of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) held a meeting to bolster Business to Business (B2B) relations and commercial activities between Bangladesh and India at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Monday.





The visiting delegation of the BCC was led by its president, NG Khaitan. FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin said: "ASEAN, North American countries, and other alliances have made significant progress by strengthening regional trade. But SAARC countries are still lagging behind.







The G2G (Government to Government) relationship between Bangladesh-India has come a long way and is getting stronger day by day. Now we have to take more initiatives to boost the B2B ties."





He added, "Bangladesh is now emphasising on agro mechanisation and food processing. As India is one of the leading countries in agro machinery manufacturing sector, Indian agro machinery manufacturers should set up factories in Bangladesh and grab the market."





Praising Bangladesh's development, BCC President NG Khaitan said that India has always been friendly with Bangladesh. He added, "We share many things and so there is a huge market for us to work on.







The connectivity between West Bengal and Bangladesh should not only be based on trade, commerce, and industry, but there should also be more programmes where people can visit both countries. Indians can visit Bangladesh, know its culture, enjoy Bangladeshi food, its sea beaches and so on.





Bangladeshis can visit India, explore the Himalayas, and Indian culture."





"The 21st century belongs to Africa and the Asia Pacific region. So, we have to connect with each other more and more. We can do that by interacting more," he added.





Khaitan said, "Bangladesh's garment and cement industries are robust. India is also a self-sufficient country. When both neighbours are self-sufficient, there's no reason why we can't interact more and have more connection with each other."





FBCCI Vice Presidents MA Momen and Md Amin Helaly, BCC Director Priti Chakraborty, President of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) and FBCCI Director Anwar Ul Alam Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of BCC Naresh Pachisia and others were present at the meeting.





The leaders of Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) said this during a meeting with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) on Monday.





Indian businessmen have always been interested to be development partners of Bangladesh, said BCC president NG Khaitan. "We have come to Bangladesh on a four-day visit to check the investment areas in Bangladesh," said Abhik Roy, secretary general of BCC.





"Our investors are interested to invest in various sectors of Bangladesh," he added.





Bangladesh has become one of the best investment destinations thanks to the infrastructural development the country has achieved, its political stability, stable economic growth and its successful response to the Covid-19 pandemic, said BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah.