Newly elected BCCCI EC takes over charges

The newly elected executive committee of Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) for 2023-2025 has formally taken over charge at a function held at BCCCI office on in the city Wednesday.







Mursheduzzaman, chairman of the election board announced the election results in jubilant mood and festive environment to members in the BCCCI office premises.





Gazi Golam Murtoza, Deputy Managing Director of Gazi Group, has been reelected as the president and Al Mamun Mridha, Managing Director of Mridha Business Ltd. has been elected as the Secretary General of Bangladesh-China Chamber body respectively.





Besides, Shahjahan Mridha Benu, Chairman of Agro Business Ltd, was elected as Senior Vice President and Brig. Gen. Shah Md. Sultan Uddin Iqbal, BP Managing Director Lumbini Limited, A T M Azizul Akil David, Managing Director of Aridod Tech Service Ltd. have been reelected as Senior Vice Presidents of BCCCI, said a press release.