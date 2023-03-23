Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 March, 2023, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Newly elected BCCCI EC takes over charges

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

The newly elected executive committee of Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) for 2023-2025 has formally taken over charge at a function held at BCCCI office on in the city Wednesday.

Mursheduzzaman, chairman of the election board announced the election results in jubilant mood and festive environment to members in the BCCCI office premises.

Gazi Golam Murtoza, Deputy Managing Director of Gazi Group, has been reelected as the president and Al Mamun Mridha, Managing Director of Mridha Business Ltd. has been elected as the Secretary General of Bangladesh-China Chamber body respectively.

Besides, Shahjahan Mridha Benu, Chairman of Agro Business Ltd, was elected as Senior Vice President and Brig. Gen. Shah Md. Sultan Uddin Iqbal, BP Managing Director Lumbini Limited, A T M Azizul Akil David, Managing Director of Aridod Tech Service Ltd. have been reelected as Senior Vice Presidents of BCCCI, said a press release.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB approves $230m loan for BD flood rehabilitation
Stocks fall on profit taking
17 banks at severe liquidity crunch after violating lending limits
FBCCI, BCC hold talks to boost BD-India B2B ties
Newly elected BCCCI EC takes over charges
BD global role model for women empowerment: Finnish envoy
No liquidity crisis in banks: ABB Vice Chairman
CCCI starts selling Ramadan commodities on reduced prices


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake
Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Russia
Woman held with 10 kgs hemp in Kushtia
Tigers eye series win in 3rd ODI against Ireland
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace
Youth held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Probe body formed over Biman server hacking, hackers seek ransom
US Human Rights report depicts terrible situation in Bangladesh: BNP
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Child raped at Dhaka Udyan: Rapists pick her from Iqbal Road
Most Read News
Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online from April 7-11
Ramadan from Friday in Bangladesh
Hajj costs cut by Tk 11,725, registration deadline extended till March 27
Khulna-Mongla rail line to open in July, 96pc work completed
Afif-Sohan excluded from T20 squad against Ireland
Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit
Passenger bus collides with train in city
Around 52 shops gutted in Bandarban's Thanchi market fire
39,365 more homeless families get houses
Writ seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft