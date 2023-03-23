Video
Thursday, 23 March, 2023
BD global role model for women empowerment: Finnish envoy

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BD global role model for women empowerment: Finnish envoy

Finland Ambassador to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde termed Bangladesh as a global role model for many aspects, including women empowerment and gender equality.

She made the remark while paying farewell call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, a foreign ministry's press release said.

During the meeting, the non-resident Finnish envoy lauded the socio-economic advancements taking place in Bangladesh.

The State Minister briefed the Finnish Ambassador on the steady socio-economic development of Bangladesh over the last 14 years under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Alam also touched upon Bangladesh's spectacular achievements in green RMG factories, solar home systems and women's increased participation in workforce.

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern, including renewable energy and waste2energy, digital technology and cyber security, shipbuilding and ship-recycling, bio-based material development, climate change, food and energy security, Rohingya crisis, war in Ukraine etc.


