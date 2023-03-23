No liquidity crisis in banks: ABB Vice Chairman

Banks do not have liquidity crisis though few days back there were panic withdrawal from few banks.





Clients withdrew money from a bank but they deposited to another banks as a result there are money in the banks.





Masrur Arefin, vice chairman, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) told this at a pre- budget seminar discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city on Wednesday.





Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Dainik Samakal and Channel 24 jointly organized the meeting.





Mr Arefin also managing director and chief executive officer of City Bank Limited said there is no liquidity crisis rather is has increased. "





Where Tk17 against per Tk100 has to be kept as liquid, we now have Tk25.5 as liquid in our bank account."





As money ran out to buy dollars, the government launched a re-finance scheme worth another Tk500 billion so the market is in a good position.





The ABB senior office bearer said that political guidelines were not behind the bankruptcy of some of the world's biggest banks in recent times. People lost confidence and withdrew money, soon after which banks ran into liquidity problems and later went bankrupt.







Those who are in crisis have to fix the whole system. It needs to be fixed internally.





The banker said, "Once wrong information on banking was spread in our country. However, I will not say that there is no crisis, some banks are in crisis. They are borrowing money from inter banks. Once we had customers flocking to withdraw cash from here.







This causes temporary problems. They withdraw the money and keep it in another bank. However, this has not reduced our liquidity, but rather increased it."





Speakers said exports will be difficult if not given the opportunity to diversify. Overall, a little liberal policy is being followed, business will be easier for people, then it is good for everyone.





Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Industry and Investments Salman F. Rahman, State Minister for Planning Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, FBCCI president Jasim Uddin, former president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and AK Azad also participated in the pre-budget discussion program.