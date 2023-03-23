

CCCI starts selling Ramadan commodities on reduced prices CHATTOGRAM, March 22: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has started selling consumer goods at subsidized prices for the low-income people ahead of Ramadan.

Chamber President Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the programme in front of the World Trade Center on Wednesday.

Vice president of the chamber Syed Mohammad Tanvir, directors Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Md Iftekhar Faisal, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury and Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim) ) were present

at the time.

Atap and boiled rice are being sold at Tk 35 and sugar at Tk 60 per kg and each buyer can purchase a fixed weight of product in a day.



