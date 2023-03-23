Video
Next round of G20 meetings to be held from March 27

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

GANDHINAGAR, Mar 22: Gujarat will host the next round of G20 meetings from March 27 to April 4, during which three conclaves will be held in the state on a range of issues, where delegates from different countries will converge for participation, an official said.

India currently holds the year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), which comprises 19 countries across continents and the European Union (EU).

Of these three upcoming events in the state, the first meeting on "Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG)" will take place between March 27 and 29 in Gandhinagar, a senior IAS officer, who is coordinating G20 events in Gujarat, said on Tuesday.

"This is the second meeting of ECSWG. It will be inaugurated by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in the presence of several senior Central government officials and subject experts," said Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary (Economic Affairs), state finance department.

Some of these dignitaries include Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Debashree Mukherjee, Additional Secretary - Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti and G Ashok Kumar, Director General, Mission for Clean Ganga, she told reporters.    �NDTV



Next round of G20 meetings to be held from March 27
