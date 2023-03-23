Video
China calls Xi's Russia visit one of friendship, peace

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BEIJING, Mar 22: China on Wednesday said President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Russia was a "journey of friendship, cooperation and peace," and again criticized Washington for providing military support to Ukraine.

The trip that ended Wednesday signaled no new progress in ending the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine while shoring up President Vladimir Putin's standing amid growing efforts to isolate him and his government internationally.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated China's claims that it remains neutral in the conflict and said it had "no selfish motives on the Ukraine issue, has not stood idly by
or taken the opportunity to profit itself."

"What China has done boils down to one word, that is, to promote peace talks," Wang said at a daily briefing.

Wang also accused the US of lacking impartiality and of "fanning the flames" of the conflict by providing defensive weapons to Ukraine to Washington's own benefit.

The US, NATO and partner nations have openly supported Kyiv since the start of the conflict, and China is widely seen as providing economic backing for Putin's regime while avoiding being directly involved.

"President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia is a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace, which has aroused positive responses in the international community," Wang said.

China would "continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian issue," Wang said, an apparent reference to a 12-point peace proposal put forward by Beijing that calls for a ceasefire and negotiations.

The document has already been dismissed by the West, largely because China - which has said it has a "no-limits" relationship with Moscow - is not seen as an impartial broker and the proposal says nothing about a Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory it has occupied by force.     AP



