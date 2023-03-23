BASIS members get training on Artificial Intelligence

Video
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 23 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and senior experts of PUM Netherlands have jointly organized an exclusive nine-day training session on 'Artificial Intelligence (AI)' aimed at helping ICT companies develop new AI-based products and services at BASIS auditorium in Dhaka.

The nine-day training session started on March 13 and ended on March 21, was participated by a total of 12 participants from six leading IT companies of the country, says a press release.

During the training session, participants have learned how to develop their own company business strategies by using artificial Intelligence and they have prepared a business model as per their training session.

On the final day of the training, Abu Daud Khan, Vice President (Admin) of BASIS, was present at the certificate giving ceremony and handed over the certificates to the participants. He thanked the trainers and said that this type of training will help the IT industry to develop new AI-based products and services.

Hashim Ahmed, Secretary of BASIS, conducted the certificate giving ceremony and Ms. Khaleda Begum, the Training Coordinator from BITM, coordinated the training session. Three trainers named Michiel Kupers, Claude Ndabarasa and Paul Schreuder from PUM Netherlands conducted the training session.

However, PUM Netherlands and BASIS signed a MoU which is valid until December 31, 2023. According to the MoU, PUM Netherlands will provide some services to BASIS as B2B matchmaking, training session by providing senior trainers.

The session has been designed for Business development, Customer value proposition, Business Risks and Assumptions, Machine Learning, Clustering methods: k-means clustering, Hierarchical Clustering Applications, Neural networks: Fitting, Pattern Recognition, Sentiment Analysis, Natural Language Processing, Transformer Architecture Example: GPT-3, Applications.

However, the name of the participated companies: Leads Corporation Limited, MF Asia Limited, Millennium Information Solution Limited, RTC Hubs Limited, Software Shop Limited, and TMSS ICT Limited.


