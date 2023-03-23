Walton Day celebrated across the country

Walton has celebrated Walton Day, the founding anniversary of the Bangladeshi global electronics and tech giant across the country on Monday.





On this occasion, various programs were held at Walton Headquarters, Corporate Office, Walton Mirpur Complex, Tangail Gosai Joair and all the sales and service outlets across the country. The programs included hoisting of the national flag and Walton flag, balloon flying, cake cutting, joyous rally and procession and cultural programmes etc.





Walton was established on March 20, 1999. However, the journey of Walton started in 1977 with the sole efforts of late SM Nazrul Islam, founding chairman of Walton and an industrialist from Tangail.





On Monday (March 20, 2023) morning Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Director S M Mahbubul Alam hoisted the national flag and Walton flag at Walton Corporate Office in the country. Then, he inaugurated the nationwide celebration festival by flying balloons with 'Walton Day' logo.



On the occasion of 'Walton Day', rallies and processions were simultaneously brought out across the country. More than 20 thousand sales and service outlets celebrated the day with customers and well-wishers through various day-long events.





Along with announcing the inauguration of 'Walton Day' celebration, S M Mahbubul Alam greeted and congratulated all the members of the Walton family, buyers, local and foreign distributors and well-wishers. �UNB