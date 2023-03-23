Singer launches free AC cleaning service for 5th year

Singer Bangladesh Ltd has started free Air Conditioner cleaning service for their customers. This year Singer will provide free AC cleaning service to more than 30,000 registered Singer AC users throughout the month of March, says a press release.







Every year Singer provides this Free AC cleaning service right before the start of the summer season. They have been providing this extraordinary service for the last 5 years.







Singer Bangladesh started the registration process from 22 February to 28 February. Due to consumers' high demand the registration time was extended to 6 March.







Other than the 30,000 home users of Singer Air Conditioners who have registered for the service, Singer will give free cleaning service to 240 Mosques across Bangladesh. The pre-scheduled Free cleaning service has commenced from 12 March.





Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh Ltd. Mr. Chandana Samarasinghe said, "In Bangladesh most of our home users use their Air Conditioner during summer season, andsince it remains unused for couple of months, the ACs collect dust.







We believe it's our duty to ensure health and safety of our customers. That's why every year we clean the indoor unit for free. Ensuring customer satisfaction is one of our core objectives."